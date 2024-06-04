Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,858,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company accounts for approximately 6.9% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $104,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 890.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,205. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.84 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

