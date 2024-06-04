Monero Price Tops $155.14 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $155.14 or 0.00224443 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and $57.93 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,122.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.61 or 0.00676502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00118327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00041294 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00065051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00088681 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,445,444 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.