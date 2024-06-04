MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $480.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MDB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $364.11.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $234.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.62. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $225.25 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,196.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $902,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.