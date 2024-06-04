MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $480.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MDB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $364.11.
MongoDB Trading Down 0.6 %
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at MongoDB
In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,196.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $902,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
