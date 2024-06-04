Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.04 and last traded at $40.26. Approximately 237,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,122,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Mplx Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Belfer Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

