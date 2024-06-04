National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.69

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.69 and last traded at $86.69, with a volume of 2143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.30.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.09.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.7841 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 3.85%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

