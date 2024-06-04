NEAR Protocol Market Cap Tops $7.68 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $7.10 or 0.00010257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.68 billion and $265.32 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00050349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,193,899,278 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,148,534 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,193,708,510 with 1,081,811,002 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.26810702 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 417 active market(s) with $255,681,444.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

