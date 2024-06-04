NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,271 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,785 shares of company stock worth $53,510,873 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.86.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $996.17. 162,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,980. The company has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $1,001.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $946.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $923.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

