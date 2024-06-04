NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,198 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.15.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.06. 1,843,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.62 and its 200-day moving average is $282.85. The firm has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

