NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 323 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management lifted its stake in KLA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $748.38. 223,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $791.96.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

