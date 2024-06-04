NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 163.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.01. The company had a trading volume of 292,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.62. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.42 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

