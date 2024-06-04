NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $63.49. 5,068,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,155,668. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

