NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 43,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.50. 1,475,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.