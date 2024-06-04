NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $7.41 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.7% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after buying an additional 926,531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after buying an additional 794,489 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after buying an additional 636,104 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,831,000 after buying an additional 375,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after buying an additional 347,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $4.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.16. 1,905,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,825. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.31.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

