NEOS Investment Management LLC Invests $964,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.65. 1,943,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,970. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.62. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.25 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.