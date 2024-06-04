NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,713 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. 1,386,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,464. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

