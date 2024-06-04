NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after buying an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,410,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,308,000 after purchasing an additional 66,634 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,715,000 after purchasing an additional 194,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,481,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,343,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,535,000 after acquiring an additional 83,185 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.16. The stock had a trading volume of 253,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,894. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,356 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.