NEOS Investment Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NEOS Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded down $62.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,631.03. 254,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,566.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,602.65.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

