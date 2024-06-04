NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $120.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.75.

NetApp stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.98.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

