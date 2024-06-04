NetEase, Inc. (NTES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 21st

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.
NetEase has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NetEase has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetEase to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.
NetEase Stock Down 0.8 %
NTES stock opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. NetEase has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89.
Several research firms recently commented on NTES. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.71.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
