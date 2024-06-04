NetEase, Inc. (NTES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 21st

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

NetEase has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NetEase has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetEase to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Down 0.8 %

NTES stock opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. NetEase has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTES. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

View Our Latest Report on NTES

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.