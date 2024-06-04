New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,048,000. Shell comprises 9.7% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

