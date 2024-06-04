New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000. Stellantis accounts for 2.6% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after buying an additional 7,883,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,047,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Stellantis by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,173,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,858,000 after purchasing an additional 442,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,940,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,708. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%. Stellantis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.