New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Aurora Innovation comprises 0.8% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth $44,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. 8,810,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,325,080. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

