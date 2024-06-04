New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML) Stock Price Up 1,100%

New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1,100% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.08. 193,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 462,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.08. The company has a market cap of C$61.56 million and a PE ratio of -816.00.

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KÃ©Mag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, QuÃ©bec.

