Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 13,675 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ball by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Ball by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 194,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 31,677 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ball by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Ball Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.66. 1,940,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,981. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

