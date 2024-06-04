Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Paylocity worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 195.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 132.0% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.23. The company had a trading volume of 961,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,319. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $137.76 and a one year high of $230.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.63.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paylocity from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total value of $302,086.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,794.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

