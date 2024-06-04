Nicholas Company Inc. Has $49.30 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $49,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,562,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 74,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,921,000 after acquiring an additional 679,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,672 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,274,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $681,257,000 after acquiring an additional 200,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.39. 1,214,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,006. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.66. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.