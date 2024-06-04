Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 172,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 46,826 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,056. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -50.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

