Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 9,545 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.15% of Lamb Weston worth $23,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 300.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE LW traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.35. 1,074,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LW. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

