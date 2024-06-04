Nicholas Company Inc. Trims Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of PLUS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 189,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.07. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $83.57.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

