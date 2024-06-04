Nicholas Company Inc. Trims Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE:BLDR traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,822. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,752 shares of company stock worth $3,879,207. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

