NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NIKE were worth $97,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 798,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45,218 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,962,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $213,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,195,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.26. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

