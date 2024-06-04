NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 1.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 10,790,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 56,849,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NIO from $6.50 to $5.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in NIO by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in NIO by 33.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 63,491 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NIO by 12.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIO by 29.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

