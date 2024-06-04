Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,895,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,588. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 53,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

