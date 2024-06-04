Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $68.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.77.

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,188. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.32 and a beta of 1.11. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $73.69.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

