NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVA shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on NuVista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In related news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$75,000,000.00. In other NuVista Energy news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$75,000,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 28,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total value of C$369,350.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,090,980 shares of company stock worth $76,161,886. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE NVA opened at C$13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$13.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.66.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$309.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

