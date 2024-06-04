NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.67

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 58621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

