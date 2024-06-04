NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Announces $0.54 — Dividend

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,211. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.