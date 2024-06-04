NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011468 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001261 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,952.37 or 0.99970232 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00107311 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

