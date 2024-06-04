Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $30.65 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $719.93 million and approximately $30.65 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.29 or 0.05455107 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00050423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00013807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.10056426 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $17,895,684.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

