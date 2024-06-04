Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.4% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $29,665,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 215,091 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXY traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,543,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

