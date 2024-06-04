Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Up to $169.33

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $169.33, but opened at $177.10. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $179.65, with a volume of 490,203 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after buying an additional 7,401,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after buying an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after buying an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after buying an additional 251,289 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

