Old Point Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Old Point Financial stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter.

In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $31,346.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 625,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,328,297.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,483 shares of company stock worth $308,746. 21.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Point Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

