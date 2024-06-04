OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Hits $66.06 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $66.06 million and approximately $55.86 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 36% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00050379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000939 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

