Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,157 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.68% of Open Text worth $77,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.6% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 11,515,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,144,000 after purchasing an additional 177,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,019,000 after buying an additional 154,240 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,800,000 after buying an additional 782,885 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,767,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,345,000 after buying an additional 191,292 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,600,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. 261,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 161.29%.

OTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

