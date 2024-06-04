Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Head-To-Head Review

Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ – Get Free Report) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Osage Exploration and Development and TETRA Technologies' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies 3.27% 25.42% 7.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $626.26 million 0.73 $25.78 million $0.16 21.69

This table compares Osage Exploration and Development and TETRA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.

Risk and Volatility

Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Osage Exploration and Development and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

TETRA Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.57%.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Osage Exploration and Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osage Exploration and Development

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

