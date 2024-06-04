Oxen 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,968.64 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $9.77 million and $14,968.64 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,428.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.29 or 0.00674849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00117465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00041628 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00064164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.00224329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00088467 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,171,282 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

