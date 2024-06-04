Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 281,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 593,349 shares.The stock last traded at $30.32 and had previously closed at $30.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $40,488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,417 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $15,677,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,102,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after acquiring an additional 285,045 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

