Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

POU stock opened at C$31.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.08.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$452.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on POU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark lowered shares of Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 14,200 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total transaction of C$457,950.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 14,200 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total transaction of C$457,950.00. Also, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$327,014.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,387 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,648. 45.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

