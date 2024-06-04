Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

PDCO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

PDCO stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $1,765,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

