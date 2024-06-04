Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Paychex by 122.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,459. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.